LCCI postpones 2020 Lagos Int’l Trade Fair

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has postponed the 2020 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair to allow a return to normal economic and commercial activities.

The Chamber, in a statement on Thursday, said the fair which will feature both physical and virtual platforms, had been rescheduled to hold from December 4 to 13, 2020.

The LCCI said the postponement was caused by the economic disruptions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent #EndSARS protests across the country.

The Director-General of LCCI, Muda Yusuf, said, “The resolve to hold the 2020 edition of the fair is in line with the need for quick restoration of normalcy in the economic and commercial activities in Lagos State and our support for the ongoing “Protect Lagos” Campaign, which is geared towards rebuilding the Centre of Excellence.”

He explained that the annual international business expo would also feature special days for corporate organisations to showcase their inventions, innovations, and sustainability initiatives simultaneously with the fair.