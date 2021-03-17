Lecturer in police net for alleged rape of minor

The Ogun State Police Command said it arrested a 41-year-old lecturer in the Department of Business Management, Covenant University, Ota, Dr Stephen Ukenna, for allegedly raping a 17-year-old student of the institution.

The suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at the Ota area command by the parents of the victim.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Oyeyemi said the parents reported that their daughter called them on the phone from school that she was invited by the lecturer to his office under the pretext that he wanted to plan a surprise birthday party for her close friend.

He said, “But on getting to the lecturer’s office, he locked the office door and forcefully had sex with her on top of the table.

“Upon the report, the Area Commander, Ota, ACP Muyideen Obe, swiftly deployed his JWC team to the school, where the randy lecturer was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect admitted to having carnal knowledge of the victim, but was unable to give any reason for his action.”

The PPRO said the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.