Lekki Deep Sea Port commences operations next year

Minister of Transportation, Rt.Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has said that the Lekki Deep Sea Port under construction is expected to commence commercial activities in the year 2022.

Amaechi gave the hint while inspecting the project at Itoke, Ibeju-Lekki in Lagos State on Sunday.

While expressing satisfaction with the pace of work recorded , he urged the contractor to abide by the contractual agreement and ensure commercial activities begins in 2022

“There are basically about four sea ports under PPP arrangement, the Lekki sea port, Bonny Deep sea port, Warri Deep sea port, then the Ibom Deep sea port which the Akwa-Ibom government is handling and we believe that before 2022 it should have nearly been completed”, he said.

Amaechi also assured that the federal government would ensure that railway is connected to the port.

Chief Executive Officer of the Port, Mr. Du Ruogang and LFTZ Enterprise Limited, the concessionaire said the firm would put measures in place to ensure the commencement date is achieved.

“You have my words that we will complete the construction of Terminal before 2022. I know that Covid19 brought a lot of challenges to all of us but I have confidence in my team to achieve the target ahead,” he assured.