Lekki killings: Act now before it’s too late – Obasanjo warns Buhari

October 22, 2020 0

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday  wrote an open letter  to the  President Muhammadu Buhari  on the army killing of protesters at Lekki, Lagos urging  him to act  fast before it was too late.

Obasanjo accused  Buhari and the military of not exhausting all  options before they used  force against the protesters.

He said,  “Great harm has been done, but it can be stopped before it completely spirals out of control.”

The former president,  in the letter, titled ‘statement on violence against protesters in Nigeria: An appeal for calm,’  he personally, signed,  urged Buhari to withdraw soldiers  from  streets and engage  protesters in dialogues.

While blaming the President for  the murder of the protesters  at Lekki  and other parts of the country,  Obasanjo said the  shooting  of unarmed protesters had never been effective in suppressing public anger.

He also said,  “Most of the demands of the protesting youth, which Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State swiftly took to the President, are not unreasonable and can be met without anyone’s political interest or ambition being threatened.”

Obasanjo also advised the youth  to eschew violence , advising   them to give peace a chance and stop destruction of public  property and targeting individuals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

US govt condemns attack on unarmed #ENDSARS protesters

The United States’ government Thursday condemned the violent attack on unarmed persons who were protesting ...