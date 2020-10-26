Lekki Shooting: Lagos Judicial Panel begins sitting Tuesday

The Lagos State Government yesterday disclosed that its Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS-related Abuses and Lekki Toll Gate Incident would begin sitting on Tuesday.

The state government, also, disclosed that all suspected hoodlums arrested in connection with the mayhem unleashed on the state after the Lekki shootings would be prosecuted.

These are contained in separate statements the Secretary of the panel, Mr. Babajide Boye and the Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Mr. Kayode Oyekanmi issued yesterday.

The state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had inaugurated the judicial panel under the chairmanship of Justice Doris Okuwobi (a retired judge) to investigate cases of brutality and human rights violations allegedly committed by SARS operatives.

Other members of the panel are Mr. Ebun Adegboruwa (SAN) Taiwo Lakanu, Ms. Patience Udoh, Mr. Segun Awosanya and Mrs. Olutoyin Odusanya.

In his statement yesterday, Boye said members of the public “are hereby invited to submit memoranda at the public sitting of the judicial panel set up to look into the grievances of victims of SARS abuses and the incident at the Lekki Toll Gate.”

Starting from Tuesday, the statement disclosed that the judicial panel “will sit three times in a week for a period of six months. The panel will sit at the Lagos Court of Arbitration, Lekki-Epe expressway, Lekki Phase I.”

According to the statement, the panel will sit on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

In another statement, the state government disclosed that the police had arrested 229 hoodlums and their case files were being evaluated preparatory to prosecution on charges of arson, murder, stealing, malicious damage of properties and assault, among others.

The statement said the Director of Public Prosecutions, Olayinka Adeyemi, had gone round relevant police formations with her team to evaluate files of those arrested with a view to determining those that have prima facie cases made against them.

The statement read in part, “229 suspects were arrested by the police for various criminal offences, ranging from arson, murder, stealing, malicious damage of properties and assault before and after the state-wide curfew imposed by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to restore law and order.

“After the evaluation exercise, those that have cases to answer will be arraigned before the courts on Monday, while the release of those that have no case to answer will be ensured.

“Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) while calling on Lagosians to maintain peace, law and order in their respective communities, pledged the commitment of the state government to uphold the rule of law at all times.”