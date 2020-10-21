Lekki shooting: PDP condemns army killing of #EndSARS protesters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned in very strong terms, the killing of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos as well as other parts of the country.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Tuesday night said the incidents are sad and those responsible for the heinous acts must be brought to book.

The statement reads; “It is shocking that security agents and, in some cases, thugs, were reportedly deployed to end the lives of promising Nigerians. This, to say the least, is saddening.

“Those responsible for the heinous murder of the innocent and harmless Nigerians must account for their nefarious acts.”

“We invite the International Criminal Court (ICC), to bring all those responsible for the needless death of these very young Nigerians to justice,” the statement added.