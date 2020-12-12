Lekki shootings: #EndSARS protesters ask panel to summon Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, others

An #EndSARS protesters’ lawyer, Mr Adesina Ogunlana, has asked the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing alleged killing of protesters by soldiers on the night of October 20 at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos to summon the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In a December 9 application he submitted to the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi-led panel, Ogunlana said he wanted Sanwo-Olu summoned to explain his role in the Lekki shootings.

Apart from Sanwo-Olu, the lawyer also applied for the panel to summon the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Chief Executive Officer of Loatsad Promomedia Ltd, Seyi Tinubu; Managing Director, Oriental Hotel; Divisional Police Officer, Maroko Police Station and the Lekki Concession Company Officials in charge of Information Technology Intelligence and Security.

Ogunlana equally asked the panel to invite the Chief Medical Director, Lagos Island General Hospital; Chief Medical Director, Reddington Hospital, Lekki and Victoria Island; Chief Medical Director, Grandville Hospital, Ajah; General Hospital, Ikeja; Chief Pathologist, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja; the Provost, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital; and the Chief Medical Director, Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos.

The counsel for the #EndSARS protesters said he would like to put some questions across to Sanwo-Olu, Fashola and others in furtherance of his clients’ case.

Ogunlana said Sanwo-Olu needed to explain, among others, “the controversial invitation of the Nigerian Army to enforce the curfew of 20/10/2020 in Lagos State and the military shooting at the Lekki Tollgate on 20/10/2020.”

The lawyer said the governor must also explain his “various interactions with the victims of the ‘Lekki shooting’ in various hospitals,” as well as “the circumstances of the governor leading a delegation to the Lekki Tollgate for inspection after the shooting of 20/10/2020 and the discovery of a particular camera,” by Fashola.

Ogunlana said Tinubu must be invited to explain the “functionality of the electronic billboard at the Lekki Tollgate” and the “basis of power disconnection of the electronic billboard at the Lekki Tollgate on 20 October, 2020.”

As for the hospitals, Ogunlana said they needed to explain the “circumstances of receipt of victims of the ‘Lekki shooting’, identification of victims and treatment of victims; the number of injured and deceased victims received by the facilities; the number of victims of ‘Lekki shooting’ at the morgues of the health facilities.”