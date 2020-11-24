Lekki shootings: Lai Muhammed writes CNN, threatens punitive actions against news media

Nigeria’s Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed doubled down Monday on his attack against the CNN over its story on the shooting at the Lekki Toll Gate, in Lagos on 20 October.

At a press conference on Friday, Mohammed ridiculed the report as falling short of journalistic standards.

As he said the report used unreliable materials and witnesses and failed to get government’s side for balance and fairness.

Now, in a letter to Jonathan Hawkins, VP Communications at the CNN headquarters in Atlanta, Mohammed demands that CNN carry out an internal investigation, if the report met the basic standards of journalism..

Then, as a parting shot, he said the Government of Nigeria would take some actions against the international news organisation.

“While it is up to CNN to accede or not, please note that the Federal Government reserves the right to take any action within its laws to prevent CNN from aggravating the #EndSARS crisis with unprofessional, irresponsible, one-sided, inciting and sensational reporting that is capable of pitching Nigerians against themselves and setting the country on fire.”