Liberia: Snakes chase George Weah away from office

Two black snakes have forced the Liberian President George Weah out of his office.

This has made the former world and African best footballer to work from his private residence since Wednesday.

The Press secretary, Mr Smith Toby, said that two black snakes were found in the foreign affairs ministry building, Weah’s official place of work.

In view of this, therefore, all staff have been told to stay away until 22 April.

“It’s just to make sure that crawling and creeping things get fumigated from the building.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosts the office of the president, so it did an internal memo asking the staff to stay home while they do the fumigation”, Mr Toby said.

The office of the president has been based in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since a fire in 2006 gutted the nearby presidential mansion.

However, workers tried to kill the snakes but did not succeed. “The snakes were never killed,” Mr Toby said. “There was a little hole somewhere through which they made their way back.”

Recall that similar incident happened in Nigeria when his Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari left the country for about three months on a medical ground.

Following the three months period of disuse, rodents caused a lot of damage to the furniture’s and interiors in his office, making it impossible for him to operate from the office in that condition.

However, Police and presidential securities were seen guarding Mr Weah’s residence in the capital Monrovia. A fleet of vehicles including escorts jeeps were parked outside.

Mr Toby said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has started to fumigate the area.

“That building has been there for years now, and because of the drainage system, the possibility of having things like snakes crawling in that building was high”.

The president is definitely returning to his office on Monday after the fumigation, whether or not the snakes are found and killed, Mr Toby said. – BBC.