Liverpool maintain perfect record as Man City, Chelsea, Spurs win

Liverpool squeezed past Sheffield United 1-0, Manchester City beat a spirited Everton side and Tottenham recovered from a Hugo Lloris howler to win yesterday.

Georginio Wijnaldum’s shot squirmed past Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who should have done better, to allow Jurgen Klopp’s side to take all three points.

However, Pep Guardiola’s team kept the pressure on the Reds by beating Everton 3-1 in yesterday’s late game.

City took the lead when Gabriel Jesus headed in from close range but the Toffees soon rallied and equalised through Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s diving header.

But Guardiola’s men proved too strong in the end as Mahrez’s superb free-kick and Sterling’s strike five minutes from time ensured the gap to Liverpool remained at five points.

Tottenham beat visitors Southampton 2-1 despite playing more than an hour of the game with 10 men.

Tanguy Ndombele put Spurs ahead before Serge Aurier was shown two yellow cards and Danny Ings equalised when keeper Lloris gave the ball away, but Harry Kane’s goal at the end of an action-packed first-half proved the difference.

Across the capital, Chelsea moved up to sixth in the table with a 2-0 home win over Brighton, who fall to 16th.

Jorginho’s penalty and Willian’s first league goal since January also secured a first Premier League home win for Frank Lampard as Blues boss.

West Ham continue to be the highest placed London club in the early season standings after Manuel Pellegrini’s side fought back for a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.

Andriy Yarmolenko put the Hammers in front only for Joshua King and Callum Wilson to turn the match – but Aaron Cresswell’s equaliser puts the east London club in a lofty third position.

Crystal Palace is also in the top half of the table after Luka Milivojevic and Andros Townsend helped the Eagles up to ninth with a 2-0 win over Norwich City, who are 17th.

Aston Villa, who were promoted with Norwich from the Championship last season, were denied their second league win of the season as Burnley twice fought back at Villa Park.

Home goals from Anwar el Ghazi and John McGinn were cancelled out by first Jay Rodriguez and then Chris Wood in a 2-2 draw.

And in a meeting between two sides looking for their first league wins of the season at Molineux, Wolves came out with a 2-0 victory over Watford.

Matt Doherty’s close-range finish and Daryl Janmaat’s own goal leaves Quique Sanchez Flores’ side rooted to the foot of the table with just two points from seven games so far.

Today, Leicester City will host Newcastle United while Manchester United entertain Arsenal at Old Trafford tomorrow. – AFP.