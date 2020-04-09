Lockdown: Katsina govt lifts ban on Friday prayers

The Katsina State Government has lifted the ban on Friday Jumaat prayers in the state with immediate effect and plans to allow Sunday services hold on Sunday despite earlier lockdown directives to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is coming after the state government held a stakeholders’ meeting with religious leaders, traditional rulers and security agencies in the state.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, imams were admonished to avoid prolonged sermons in order to discharge their followers within short period.

Inuwa said before Friday prayers must be conducted, there would be some stipulated health and security guidelines.

The meeting was convened to review the measures taken by the state government in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The government also asked people to maintain social distancing and strictly adhere to all rules and regulations provided by the health experts in fighting the contagious disease.

Meanwhile, similar meeting will soon be held between the state government and Christian leaders to lift the suspension of Sunday church services.