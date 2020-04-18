Lockdown killings: Senate President demands prosecution of trigger-happy cops

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has condemned the extra-judicial killings across the country as a result of the enforcement of the lockdown order of the Federal Government, noting that the cases must be investigated and the officers indicted brought to account.

Lawan noted on Friday that any officer found culpable of unprofessional use of weapons should, as a standard practice, be made to face prosecution.

Lawan, in a release by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, urged the relevant authorities to investigate the incident with a view to averting a recurrence.

“The Senate President condemned in strong term the cases of extrajudicial killings by security agents as reported by the National Human Rights Commission in the course of the enforcement of the lockdown ordered in parts of the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus.’’