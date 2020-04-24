Lockdown: Policeman shoots, kills policewoman in Rivers State

Tragedy struck in Rivers State on Thursday as a policeman working with the state’s task force shot a policewoman.

The incident which happened at about 5pm at Eneka in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state caused pandemonium in the community.

It was gathered that the policewoman who was on a separate duty tried to pacify the task force from harassing some traders along the road.

It was also learnt that the policeman was targeting another person before the bullet went off and hit the policewoman.

The policewoman, whose identity could not be immediately ascertained, was said to have slumped and died on the spot as the bullet hit her in the chest.

“The incident happened at about 5pm at Eneka. The policewoman was trying to stop them (task force). One of our men that live around there told us that the policeman, who accompanied the task force, was targeting somebody else, but ended up shooting the policewoman that was on a separate duty.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Joseph Mukan, told our correspondent that the errant policeman had been arrested and undergoing orderly room trial.

Mukan said, “There is no satisfactory explanation from the man who did the shooting. He has been arrested, disarmed and he is undergoing orderly room trial now. He may likely be dismissed today and charged to court tomorrow.”