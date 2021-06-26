Lone knife man kills 3 people in Germany

A total of 3 people were killed in a knife attack in the city of Würzburg in Bavaria, around 120 kilometres (74.5 miles) east of Frankfurt, police said on Friday.

Five people were severely or very severely injured, some who may not survive, Joachim Herrmann, Bavaria’s interior minister said. A number of others sustained less serious injuries, he added.

Lower Franconia Police announced that they had detained the suspected attacker.

“There is no indication of a second suspect. There is no danger to the population,” the police tweeted.

How events unfolded

The incident took place on Barbarossaplatz, a square in the city center

Local media reported that a man attacked passers-by

Police were alerted around 5 p.m. (15:00 UTC), said German public broadcaster Bayerische Rundfunk

The attacker was subdued after being shot once in the thigh by police. His injury was not life threatening

Investigators are looking into a possible motive for the attack

What we know about the suspected attacker

The suspected perpetrator is a 24-year old Somalian man who lives in Würzburg, police said on Twitter

He has lived in Würzburg since 2015

The suspect was receiving psychiatric care, Herrmann said

In the past months, the suspect had drawn attention for “violent actions or readiness,” Herrmann said

Investigators are looking into the motivation for the attack. According to a police spokesperson, the suspect is not known to the police for crimes that “lean in the direction of Islamic extremism.”

“Naturally, we need to compile all the evidence that we can,” the spokesperson added.

Herrmann said that he is not excluding any possibility: “In any case, there is circumstantial evidence that this could have been an Islamist attack.”

Herrmann cited a witness who alleged that the attacker had shouted the common Islamic phrase “Allahu Akbar,” which means “God is great.”

Police urged people to refrain from speculation and not to share videos of the incident on social media after footage emerged, appearing to show the attack.

One video showed pedestrians surrounding the suspected attacker and holding him at bay with chairs and sticks.

“Respect the privacy of the victims,” the Lower Franconia police force tweeted, adding that more information will follow.

Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder described the incident as terrible and shocking on Twitter. He added: “We mourn with the victims and their families. We share fear and hope with the injured.”

He also thanked the police for their quick intervention. – DW.