Maina slumps in court, fleeing son in police net

Son of the former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, who was declared wanted by the Abuja division of the Federal High Court has been arrested.

This is even as the trial of his father, Maina, almost took a tragic end when he slumped in court during proceedings.

Maina, who is standing trial on a 12-count money laundering charge brought against him and his company, Common Input Property and Investment Limited, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), collapsed in court shortly after his case was called up yesterday.

He slumped beside the dock at a time his counsel, Mr. Anayo Adibe, was praying the court to adjourn the trial to a later date.

Meanwhile, Justice Okon Abang has adjourned his trial to December 21.

Maina’s son is facing a three-count money laundering charge preferred against him by the EFCC.

The EFCC alleged that Faisa had sometime between 2013 and 2019, received the sum of N58.11million, being proceeds of a corrupt act by his father.

Faisal had reportedly pulled a gun to challenge operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) that arrested his father at a hotel in Abuja on September 30.

The defendant was initially remanded in police custody before he was released on bail the orders of Abang.