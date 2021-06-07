Makinde sues for calm in Igangan after attack by Fulani herdsmen

…war is imminent – Gani Adams warns

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has asked Igangan residents to remain calm after the attack by Fulani herdsmen.

Herdsmen at midnight invaded Iganga town, in the Ibarapa North LGA, attacking people and destroying properties.

The governor who reacted to the incident on his verified Twitter account described the attack as shocking.

He said security operatives are now in control of the situation.

“I have received the shocking news of the attacks on residents of Igangan, Ibarapaland, in the early hours of this morning. I am currently being briefed on the incidents. I urge residents to remain calm as security operatives are now in control of the situation,” he tweeted.

Oladiran Oladokun, Convener of Igangan Development Advocate (IDA), who had previously confirmed the attack alleged the invasion was due to the banishment of the Seriki Fulani in the town.

He said that Fulani herdsmen had been threatening to attack the town since the Seriki Fulani was banished from the town.

Fifty people were said to have been killed but the Police Command in Oyo State stated that only 11 people were killed by marauding armed herdsmen in Saturday’s night attack.

Gunmen invaded the town around 11:10 p.m on motorcycles and opened fire on innocent citizens.

They also burnt the palace of the town’s monarch, Asigangan of Igangan, a petrol station and many other homes.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Ibadan.

Meanwhile, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams on Sunday declared in clear terms that with the killing of over 50 people in Igangan town, Ibarapa, Oke Ogun area of Oyo state, it is evident that war is imminent in the country.

Adams, while condemning the gruesome murder of innocent residents of the town warned Fulani herdsmen and bandits to stay away from the southwest or be ready to face stiff resistance.

Speaking shortly after news of the killings and destruction filtered in, with gory videos of the massacre, Iba Adams said the North had waged war against the southwest and had also unleashed terror on the region, stressing the need for the southwest region to rise and defend themselves without looking back.

“In a situation like this, you rise and defend yourself. Where are the police when the bandits started killing our people in Igangan today? Even the palace of Asigangan of Igangan land,Oba Adewuyi Olaoye, was not spared and the monarch, according to reports had been whisked away by the bandits.

“Three days ago,the Director-General of Oyo state Southwest Security Network Amotekun,Gen. Kunle Togun(Retd) raised the alarm that herdsmen had invaded the southwest. I corroborated his statements and called for urgent surveillance across the southwest. Now with the recent onslaught on Igangan people, it is evident that the Fulani herdsmen are on a predetermined mission to kill, maim and decimate the southwest.

This is one killing too many, I will not fold my arms seeing the blood of innocent people being shed like it is in Igangan.

Lamenting the failure of the Federal Government to rise to the security challenges, Adams said now that the North had declared war on the southwest, we will never silent or compromise on the homicide going on in the southwest. I want to charge all the governors in the southwest,as well as the traditional rulers to rise to this occasion.

The Yoruba generalissimo, however, warned criminal herders to stay away from the region, as the southwest can no longer accommodate killers. OPC and other local security operatives will continue to ensure that the region is safe for residents.

“Those killed in Igangan town have their families and friends, there is blood flowing in their veins, and in a moment their lives were cut short by killer herdsmen and bandits in their home”.

Adams admitted that information at his disposal indicates that bandits and killer herdsmen have invaded the southwest thus pushing the security outfits to the wall. He, however, urged all the governors to beef up the security of their respective states in order to provide adequate security for the people of the region.