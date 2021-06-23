Malami, Pantami, Fashola, Keyamo, others to meet Twitter over ban

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of the Federal Government’s Team to engage with Twitter over the recent suspension of the operations of the microblogging and social networking service in

Nigeria.

The approval was announced in a statement in Abuja, on Tuesday, by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who will chair the team.

The Nigerian government announced the suspension of Twitter, alleging that its activities were capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

The statement said “the Federal Government’s team also comprises the Attorney General of the Federation and Honourable Minister of Justice, Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Honourable Minister of State for Labour and Employment as well as other relevant government agencies.