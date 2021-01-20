Mama Boko Haram faces 13 cases on fraud, says EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says there are about 13 court cases against Aisha Wakil, popularly known as Mama Boko Haram at the federal and state high courts here in Maiduguri.

According to a statement by North-East Zonal Head of the EFCC, Mr. Egbodolo Olumide, the three counts before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court in Maiduguri is a fresh charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence and inducement.

It noted that the charges were against Aisha Wakil, Saidu Daura and Lawal Shoyede as chief executive officer, programme manager and country director respectively of a non-governmental organisation, Complete Care and Aid Foundation.

They (Mama Boko Haram and other suspects) were alleged to have obtained the sum of N41,777,750.00 by false pretence.

The suspects were alleged to have induced one Hajia Bilkisu Abubakar to execute a supply contract worth N41m for Complete Care and Aid Foundation, owned by Mama Boko Haram, and refused to pay after the contract was executed.

The defendants pleaded ‘not guilty’ when the charges were read to them.

The prosecuting counsel, Haruna Abdulkadirn, asked the court to fix a date for trial, to enable the first and third defendants, who did not have legal representation, to do so in the next hearing.

The presiding judge, Justice Aisha Kumaliya, adjourned the matter till January 26, 2021 for commencement of trial.