Mama Julianah Ademolahan Adeleye dies at 88

With gratitude to God, the family of Pa Joseph Adeleye Obutu of Iju/Itaogbolu, Akure North Local Government in Ondo State announces the glorious passage to the great beyond of their mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Madam Julianah Ademolahan Adeleye (nee Olomoofe) .

Mama Adeleye passed to the great beyond on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the age of 88.

Mama Adeleye was a princess from the royal house of Oloofe of Oke-Iju.

She is survived by seven children, many grand children and great grand children. Among the children are Akinsoji Adeleye, Omosanya Adeleye, Olusegun Adeleye, Omobanjo Adeleye, Kayode Adeleye, Olabamiji Adeleye and Bamidele Adeleye.

Mama Adeleye was a very devoted Christian, a lover of God, a peace maker, a bridge builder, a disciplinarian, a lover of truth, a fearless and woman of integrity.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the family, Mr Akinsoji Adeleye, burial arrangements will be announced very soon.