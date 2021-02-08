Man City demolish Liverpool at Anfield

Manchester City outclass defending champions, Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield to cement their place at the top of English Premier League on Sunday.

It was a game dubbed ‘the clash of Titans’ but City made it look easy, beating Liverpool at their backyard.

Liverpool have now had two back to back defeat at home.

Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty miss was the highlight of the first half, but the second half sparked to life as Gundogan made amend, putting City in front on 49 minutes of play.

Gundogan pounced on a rebound inside the box from a Phil Foden shot and sent the ball into the back of the net.

Liverpool responded with penalty kick by Mohamed Salah on 63 minutes. The Liverpool striker won the battle of wills and sent an unstoppable penalty past Ederson into the roof of the net.

City took the lead again on 73 minutes through Gundogan, who got his brace.

Phil Foden was the provider as he slipped the ball to Gundogan who simply steered it home from close range.

It was 3-1 for City on 76 minutes. Raheem Sterling was the scorer, it was a great goal.

Bernardo Silva had played the ball into the area and Raheem Sterling got on the end of it to glance a header into the back of the net.

City completed demolition of Liverpool on 83 minutes, with goal from Phil Foden.

Foden made a great solo run and pulled the trigger from inside the box, beating Alisson with a strike under the crossbar.