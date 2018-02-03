Man City drop points at Burnley

…as Mourinho benches Pogba for Huddersfield

Burnley fought valiantly to share points with runaway English Premier League leaders, Manchester City in the match played today at Turf Moor.

Danilo had put City ahead in the 22nd minute.

But if the Pep Guardiola’s boys had thought the encounter was going to be another routine victory on the road, they were jolted to reality in the 82nd minute, when Johann Berg Gudmundsson latched on a cross by Mathew Lowton to even scores for the hosts.

City dominated proceedings, having 71 per cent of possession and more shots at goal than their hosts. But they faced a resilient side, who were not just ready to surrender to their opponents superior fire power.

Gudmundsson said at the end of the match: “”It was a great ball from Lowton, and it’s great for me to score. We created a few chances, managed to get the goal and 1-1 is a great result for us”.

Despite the result, City are 16 points away from second placed Manchester United, who will host Huddersfield later today and 19 points from third placed Chelsea and Liverpool on Day 26 of the league.

Meanwhile, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho reacted to a damaging 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur by dropping star midfielder Paul Pogba to the bench for Saturday’s visit of Huddersfield.

Pogba was hauled off by Mourinho after an hour at Wembley in midweek with his place being handed to 21-year-old Scott McTominay.

And Mourinho has called on the French international, who cost United a then world record £89 million in 2016, to improve.

“Paul is a young player, below 25, of course he has some things to improve,” Mourinho said on Friday.

“But it is not Paul, it is every player. Every player has a chance to improve until the end of his career, especially the ones below 26, 27. They always have areas to improve.”

Mourinho makes four changes in all with Ashley Young, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial also dropping to the bench to be replaced by Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo and Juan Mata respectively.

Alexis Sanchez is also handed his Old Trafford bow as a United player following his move from Arsenal last month.