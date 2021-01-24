Man City survive Cheltenham FA Cup scare

Manchester City were nine minutes away from being dumped out of the FA Cup by League Two Cheltenham but late goals saved their bacon as they rallied to earn a 3-1 win.

Cheltenham took control of the game in the second half when May scored 14 minutes into the second half. The visitors trailed from that minute until the 81st minute when Phil Foden found the back of the net.

It looked to be one of those nights in the famous competition as City squandered chances but with just nine minutes after Phil Foden drew City leveler (81), Gabriel Jesus and Fernando Torres ended the possibility of extra-time with another close-range finish (84).

After their win, the citizens have now won all their last ten games in all competitions.

They now are to face Swansea in the FA Cup 5th Round.

The match will be held at The Liberty Stadium with the last 16 ties provisionally scheduled for 10 February. – Agency report.