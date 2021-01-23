Man slumps, dies behind wheels in Lagos

A lone driver was found dead behind the wheels in his car along CMD Road, Magodo, in Lagos on Friday.

The Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency ( LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made the disclosure at the scene of the incident in Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the agency’s paramedic team responded to a distress call and upon arrival, met a lone driver slumped at the wheel.

He said that when the patient’s vital signs were checked, pulse was absent, pupils were fixed and dilated, the patient was dead already.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that, fortunately, the relatives of the victim, who were already present at the scene of incident, agreed to transport victim to the nearest morgue.

He, however, said that the agency paramedics and the Nigeria Police were present at the scene while the vehicle had been moved from the thoroughfare.

