Man stabs wife to death over alleged infidelity

A 46-year-old man, Sobola Olatunji, has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly stabbing his 38-year-old wife, Memunat, to death over alleged infidelity, 24 hours to Valentine.

Sobola, a former worker at the Remo-North Local Government Area of the state, was reported to have stabbed his wife during a fight.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Oyeyemi said the victim was rushed to a hospital, but died while being treated.

The police spokesman noted that the suspect was arrested on Saturday following a complaint by the deceased’s father, Alhaji Ambali Yinusa.

He explained that Yinusa reported to the police at the Owode-Egba divisional headquarters that his son-in-law had a misunderstanding with the wife, which led to a fight between them.

The PPRO said, “He stated further that in the process, Sobola Olatunji took a knife and stabbed his wife at the back.

“Upon the report, the DPO Owode-Egba division, CSP Matthew Ediae, dispatched his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested and the victim was quickly rushed to hospital for treatment.

“But while the treatment was going on, the victim gave up the ghost. On interrogation, the suspect, who claimed to have been married to the deceased for 20 years, alleged that he suspected that his wife was having extramarital relationship because of some text messages he saw on her phone.

“He stated further that it was when he challenged his late wife about his suspicion that a fight broke out between them, which eventually led to the death of the mother of three.

“The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital’s morgue for an autopsy.”