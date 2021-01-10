Man Utd, Arsenal progress in FA Cup

Manchester United laboured into the next round of the FA Cup thanks to a 1-0 win over Watford at Old Trafford.

The hosts came flying out of the traps and took the lead, thanks to Scott McTominay’s header from an Alex Telles corner, which went in off the post after just four minutes.

It proved enough to see off a spirited Hornets side who were managed by their new boss Xisco Munoz for only the third time since his appointment just before Christmas.

Neither side created much else in a pretty drab affair, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will have their name in the hat for the fourth round, thanks to the victory.

Also, Arsenal booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup after youngster Emile Smith Rowe’s brilliance.

The 20-year-old gave Arsenal the lead in extra time after a red card shown to him was overturned.

Arsenal talisman Aubameyang dealt the final blow against Newcastle.

Coach, Mikel Arteta in response to Rowe’s performance said that the youngster is becoming more and more important in the team.

“He’s becoming more and more important in the team and today he showed that again the way he came on.

“The personality that he played with. And we asked him to be more in the box to be more a threat in front of goal, and today he scored a really important goal for us”.

Arsenal’s victory against Newcastle marked their fourth straight win in all competitions.