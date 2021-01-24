Man Utd battle Liverpool in English FA Cup today

January 24, 2021 0

For a second time in a week, the two most successful teams in English football, Manchester United and Liverpool, will go head-to-head, this time in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The North West Derby is one of the highlights on the English football calendar.

The two teams have faced each other 17 times in the competition (the first two times United were still known as Newton Heath). The Reds have a clear statistical advantage, having won nine of the 17 matches, with four going the way of Liverpool.

Both finals between the two clubs (1977 and 1996) were also won by United.

Also today, Chelsea will play against Luton Town at 1:00pm while Wycombe Wanderers will host Tottenham at 8:45 pm, among other fixtures.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Man City survive Cheltenham FA Cup scare

Manchester City were nine minutes away from being dumped out of the FA Cup by League Two Cheltenham but late goals saved their bacon as they rallied to earn a 3-1 win.