Man Utd battle Liverpool in English FA Cup today

For a second time in a week, the two most successful teams in English football, Manchester United and Liverpool, will go head-to-head, this time in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The North West Derby is one of the highlights on the English football calendar.

The two teams have faced each other 17 times in the competition (the first two times United were still known as Newton Heath). The Reds have a clear statistical advantage, having won nine of the 17 matches, with four going the way of Liverpool.

Both finals between the two clubs (1977 and 1996) were also won by United.

Also today, Chelsea will play against Luton Town at 1:00pm while Wycombe Wanderers will host Tottenham at 8:45 pm, among other fixtures.