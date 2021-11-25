Man Utd in talks to appoint Valverde as interim manager

Manchester United are in discussions with former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde over becoming interim manager at Old Trafford the Guardian reports.

The Spaniard has been in discussions with footballing director John Murtough over taking charge on a temporary basis and has already begun looking at players to improve the current squad should he get the gig.

Reportedly, the English club are hopeful that Valverde’s experience in handling Lionel Messi at Barcelona will make him the perfect candidate to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Valverde has been out of work since he was sacked by Barça at the start of 2020. He led the Blaugrana to two La Liga titles, but was most remembered for their collapse to Liverpool in the 2018/19 Champions League semi-finals.

He fell out of favour with Barcelona when the club lost 8 -2 to Bayern Munich, finishing below both Real Madrid and Atletico in La Liga last season and being unable to re-sign Lionel Messi this summer.

Valverde has previously spoken of his desire to manage in England before, saying: “I wouldn’t mind trying it. You get the feeling that there’s a respect there for what the game is.”