Man Utd manager rips into under par players

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned his squad there is “no hiding place” at Manchester United while adding some of his players need “a reality check.”

United head to Everton on Sunday having lost five of their last seven games, including a humbling 3-0 defeat against Barcelona on Tuesday.

The result at Camp Nou prompted Solskjaer to say he will need to rebuild his squad over the summer, with sources telling ESPN FC he is targeting a player for every position. Speaking at a news conference on Friday ahead of the trip to Goodison Park, the Norwegian questioned whether some of his players were good enough to be at Old Trafford.

“There’s no hiding place and everyone can see what your level is at,” Solskjaer said. “The performance on the pitch will determine where they’re at — if it’s short term or long term.

“Most of them have really impressed in their attitude and some need to get a reality check of where they’re at, but most of the players know they can improve if they keep working as they do.”

Solskjaer is set to embark on a £200m revamp of his squad during the summer transfer window that could see five signings arrive and as many as seven players leave.