Man Utd secure emphatic 5-0 victory against RB Leipzig

…Barca beat Juve 2-0 in Turin

Manchester United 5-0 RB Leipzig: Rashford hat-trick secures emphatic victory

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score a quick-fire hat-trick as Manchester United claimed back-to-back Champions League wins with a 5-0 hammering of RB Leipzig.

Mason Greenwood scored his first goal in the competition to give United the lead in the first half with a fine finish from a tight angle at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

But it was fellow striker Rashford, a 63rd-minute substitute, who left his mark on the game after twice breaking clear of the Leipzig finish and finishing emphatically.

Anthony Martial was on target from the penalty spot before Rashford put the gloss on the scoreline with another goal late on.

The victory leaves United top of Group H on six points, three clear of Leipzig and Paris Saint-German, who were 2-0 winners over Istanbul Basaksehir.

In Turin, Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi were on target as Barcelona defeated 10-man Juventus 2-0 in their Champions League Group G clash at the Allianz Stadium.

Playing for the first time since Josep Maria Bartomeu announced on Tuesday he and the club’s board of directors are resigning, Barca started sharply and went ahead inside 15 minutes thanks to Dembele’s second goal of the season.

Juve – once again without the self-isolating Cristiano Ronaldo – were largely second best to Ronald Koeman’s side throughout but will feel hard done by after Alvaro Morata had three efforts ruled out for offside.

Merih Demiral was dismissed after receiving a second yellow card in the 85th minute before Messi compounded Juve’s misery with a cool penalty in stoppage time. – BeIN.