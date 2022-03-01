Related Articles
L-R; Director Monitoring and Evaluation, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB); Tunde Adelana, Chairman Petroleum Contractors Trade Section, Tayo Akinkumi; Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Simbi Wabote; Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, Elohor Aiboni; and General Manager, SS Africa – Process Automation of Schneider Electric, Ajibola Akindele at the 2021 Practical Nigeria Content Summit in Yenagoa… on Tuesday
December 1, 2021
R-L: Managing Director, Nigeria LNG Limited, Dr. Philip Mshelbila; Managind Director, Shell Nigeria Gas and President, Nigeria Gas Association, Mr. Ed Ubong; Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited, Mrs. Elohor Aiboni; and Chief Energising Officer, Consistent Energy Limited, Mr. Segun Adaju, at the panel session on _Future of Clean Energy Transition and the Industrial Development Imperative_ of the just-concluded 27th edition of the Nigeria Economic Summit in Abuja… on Tuesday.
November 1, 2021
(L-R) Mr. Olaniran Olayinka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Keystone Bank Limited, Mr. Sunday Dare, Honourable Minister of Youths and Sports and Mr Yemi Odusanya, Executive Director Keystone Bank Limited during a courtesy visit by the Minister to the Keystone Bank headquarters in Lagos… recently.
September 17, 2021