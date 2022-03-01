Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, Mrs. Elohor Aiboni; flanked by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva; and the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Mr. Simbi Wabote, celebrating the emergence of Aiboni as the 2021 Women in Energy Award winner at the Gala Dinner and Award Night of the 2022 edition of the Nigeria International Energy Summit in Abuja …on Monday.