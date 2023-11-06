Dozens of persons died following a terrorist attack on a Maulud procession by Muslim faithful at Kusa village, in Musawa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident which occurred at 11:00 pm Sunday night, also saw more than 30 people sustain bullet and non bullet injuries, while another 21 others were said to have been abducted, including women and children.

There are however discrepancies in the actual number of those killed, with residents saying the figure is as much as 30 persons, while others said the number was higher.

The vice chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bala Ibrahim who is from the council area, said 14 people were killed, while 17 others sustained bullet wounds.

However, the police command in the state said only two lost their lives while 18 others were injured during the attack.

The terrorists were said to have surrounded the venue of the Maulud procession and began firing gunshots into the crowd.

They also abducted several people, including women and children, and moved them to the dreaded forest in the outskirts of the community area.

Meanwhile, Governor Dikko Radda has on Monday morning, visited the affected community, where he was said to have commiserated with the people over the incident.

It was learnt that the deceased persons have been buried according to Islamic rites, while the injured are receiving treatment at various hospitals within and outside the council area.

The state is among those faced with incessant security challenges brought about by activities of terrorists, kidnappers, and rustlers with hundreds left dead, injured, raped, abducted or their communties plundered.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson for the police command in the state, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, said two people died while receiving treatment, while 18 others sustained injuries.

“Yes, there was an attack in Musawa LGA around 11pm while people were having Maulud procession. Bandits attacked shot and injured 18 people. They were evacuated to the hospital for treatment,” Aliyu said.

“Later on, two among them died. Further investigation is ongoing for possible arrest and to bring the perpetrators of these acts to justice.”