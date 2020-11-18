Many injured as task force, Okada riders, clash in Lagos

There was pandemonium at the Rainbow area of Mile 2, Lagos as commercial motorcycle riders, popularly known as okada riders, clashed with operatives of the Lagos State Task Force.

Many people were injured and property worth several millions destroyed during the clash.

Among the injured were a paramilitary officer attached to task force, Ganiyu Mustapha, a pregnant woman and many other victims, who were either running for safety or were hit by rampaging okada riders.

A victim, Mathew Osemene, said it was like war when the okada riders engaged the officials of the task force

However, the agency said 74 motorcycles were impounded.

The agency, therefore, called on Lagos State indigenes to join hands with it to salvage the state from the menace of hoodlums who operate as commercial motorcycle operators.