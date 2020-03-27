Market closure: We’re satisfied with level of compliance on ban, says CP

The State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with the government directive on closure markets and stores to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

Clubs, event centres and places of worship, where more than 25 people had gathered, were sealed off by agencies of the state.

The Police Command had also said it would extend enforcement to markets and stores, except those where food and medicinal items were being sold.

After the enforcement on Thursday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said in a statement that Odumosu, while monitoring compliance to the directives, visited various eateries, markets, financial and telecommunication institutions, among others, and observed that the compliance was encouraging.

The state government has commenced plans to establish an isolation centre at the Onikan Stadium and some other locations in the state.

This followed the announcement of more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state with fears that the figures might go up in coming days.

A source in the state ministry of health said makeshift isolation centre would also be established at the General Hospital, Gbagada and the Landmark event cent. – Punch.