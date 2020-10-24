Martins scores first goal after two-year drought

Striker Obafemi Martins ended his two-year goal drought as Wuhan Zall played a 1-1 draw with Henan Jianye at the Dongxihu Sports Centre in the Chinese Super League play-offs on Friday.

The former Super Eagles striker opened his goal account after eight appearances this season.

Martins scored his first goal since March 2018, after coming off the bench in the 57th minute to net a stoppage-time equaliser as the home side avoided defeat.

Wang Shangyuan’s 25th-minute opener had given Henan Jianye an early lead before Martins,35, combined with Ivoirian Jean Kouassi to salvage a point.

The strike ended Martins’ 31-month goal jinx, after he grabbed a hat-trick for Shanghai Shenhua in a 4-2 win over Hebei CFCC in March 2018.

Martins has now scored a total of 20 goals in 48 appearances in the Chinese Super League, since he first arrived in the Asian country from Major League Soccer club Seattle Sounders in 2016.