Masari, civil servants rehabilitate fire-gutted Katsina market

Governor Aminu Masari, other political office holders and civil servants in Katsina State are to contribute part of their salaries towards the rehabilitation of the burnt Katsina Central Market.

While the Governor, his Deputy, Manir Yakubu, and other political office holders are to contribute 20 per cent of their salaries for the rehabilitation, civil servants on Grade levels 1 to 14 will contribute 3 per cent of their salaries for the project.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ahmad El- Marzuq made the disclosure in Katsina on Thursday after the state executive council meeting chaired by Governor Masari.

He said the deduction would be for one month.

El- Marzuq explained that the decision on the deduction was reached at the executive council meeting after deliberations on the report of the white paper committee set up by the government to review the earlier report submitted by the Administrative Committee on the Katsina Central Market fire incident.

It would be recalled that the chairman of the Administrative Committee on the fire incident, Alhaji Tasiu Dandagoro, had earlier disclosed that the total loss in the Monday, March 2, 2021, Katsina Central Market fire was N921,138,500.00.

The committee also identified fraudulent practices by the traders, poor electrical connections, and outright distortion of the market master plan as possible causes of the fire incident.

Dandagoro who is also the State Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, further disclosed that the fire affected 685 traders, 605 shops, and 59 “attachments”.

He added that 21 traders were also identified to have their shops looted during the incident.

The state has so far received about N150 million as donations from corporate and individuals towards the rehabilitation of the market.