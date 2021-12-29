Masari reiterates support for Southern President in 2023

Katsina governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has again reiterated his stand that the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari should come from the Southern part of the country.

Masari, a former speaker of House of Representatives and member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, PAC, had earlier this year also declared his support for zoning of the presidency to the South in 2023.

According to him, zoning the presidency to South in 2023 will help enhance the feeling of stability and assuage the feeling of those accusing the Northern part of the country of domination of others.

Reiterating this on Tuesday, Masari said that though rotation is not in Nigeria’s constitution, shift in power between the regions will help to consolidate and makes Nigeria’s federation stronger.

He added that allowing the presidency to rotate between the North and South is also not a violation of the constitution.

Masari said, “The constitution is made for all, it’s made for us, not us for the constitution. Yes, the constitution did not say you must shift, so if you shift, have you violated the constitution?

“If you decide to elect a leader from any part of this country, have you violated the constitution?

“I still believe that, in my personal opinion as Aminu Bello Masari, as a principle, not as a law, until such a time when we have a stable polity, the rotation or shifting of power from time to time will help to consolidate our federation.

“This is my personal opinion, so my position remains the same, but I do believe as a person in power shift.”