Masked policemen whisk Melaye from Abuja clinic

Masked persons suspected to be policemen have reportedly stormed the Police Clinic in Garki, Abuja, whisking away embattled Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye.

He was believed to have been taken to Lokoja, Kogi State, for interrogation over the alleged shooting of one Sgt. Danjuma Aliu by suspected political thugs.

A close associate of the Kogi senator confirmed this to our Correspondent.

It was learnt that the evacuation of the lawmaker was carried out around 2:15 pm Friday in commando style.

Melaye, who has been having a running battle with the Force, was rushed to the clinic for medical attention after he slumped last Friday.

Before he was moved to the clinic after slumping, the lawmaker had barricaded himself in his house in Maitama, Abuja, for eight days, vowing never to give himself up for arrest.

The Force PPRO at Force Headquarters, Abuja, Jimoh Moshood, promised to get back to our reporter when he was called for confirmation of the news.

He has yet to do so at the time of filing this report.