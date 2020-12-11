Matawalle presents N145.43bn 2021 appropriation bill to Zamfara Assembly

Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle today present 2021 appropriation bill of N145,438,751,000.00 to the Zamfara State House of Assembly.

Presenting the 2021 budget estimate, governor Matawalle said the Bill is based on the projected recurrent of over N77.1 billion and capital revenues of over N68.2 billion.

“The revenues are further breakdown into N64,3 billipn and N81 billion as recurrent and capital expenditure, respectively.,” he said.

Matawalle said the the proposed budget of 2021 is 14.2% higher than the revised budget of last year.

He said out of N145,43 billion proposed estimate for the year 2021, the sum of N64,4Billion is earmarked for recurrent expenditure, while the sum of N81 Billion is dedicated to capital expenditure.

“It is against the foregoing background that the 2021 budget was designed. The budget has carefully taken into account the State of the economy and therefore places greater emphasis on the continuation of the many projects and programmes started in 2020,” he said.

The governor said due to Corona Virus pandemic most of the economic crises of the past have affected only the supply side as it has affected both the demand and supply side.

“The implication of this scenario for Zamfara State is that many families have lost their means of livelihood and many households who were well-to-do have been pushed into hunger and poverty.

“On the government side, there is a steep decline in the revenues, while at the same there is an additional burden of providing safety kits to prevent the spread of the virus, building corona virus healing centres, and provision of palliatives to cushion down the difficulties brought about by the pandemic,” he said.

The Speaker, Nasiru Mu’azu/Magariya promised expeditions passage of the bill into law.