Matawalle recalls 8 sacked special advisers

July 6, 2021 0

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has approved the reappointment of eight Special Advisers who were sacked last week.

Yakubu Haidara, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs made this known on Monday.

Those reappointed included Aminu Abdullahi-Alkali, Sustainable Development Goals; Ahmed Muktar-Mohammed, Housing and Urban Development and Junaidu Aminu-Kaura, Judicial Service and Legal Matters.

Others are Ibrahim Ma’aji-Gusau, Political Affairs and Inter Party Relations; Dr Aslam Aliyu, Skills Acquisition; Yusuf Abubakar-Zugu, Chieftaincy Affairs; Danyaro Abdullahi-Wuya, FADAMA III and Abubakar Musa (Mainera), Commodity Board.

Haidara said their reappointment was with immediate effect.

Gov. Matawalle had on July 3 sacked all his Special Advisers.

He gave no reason for the action.

