Mbaka blesses Kanu, says God no longer with Buhari, Uzodinma

Catholic Priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Fr Ejike Mbaka, has blessed the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, for championing the cause of his people and called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over the high level of insecurity in the country or face impeachment.

Speaking at the Adoration Ministry in Enugu, Mbaka wondered how Buhari will maintain grave silence despite the incessant killings in the country.

He also spoke highly of Kanu whose group has been proscribed and labelled a terrorist organisation by the Federal Government, adding that Buhari has failed Nigeria woefully and that he should resign now.

. “Up till today, I don’t know who Nnamdi Kanu is. I have never seen him face to face. Look at my hand on the altar. But I want to tell you something. Wherever he is, may God bless him. Because if somebody has risen to shout that his brothers are suffering, is it a crime? May the lord bless his courage,” Mbaka said in a recent sermon at his church.

Mbaka also stated that God had asked him to withdraw his support for President Muhammadu Buhari and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, and to prophesy against them.

He also warned members of the National Assembly that if they fail to impeach president Buhari and “they begin to fight Father Mbaka, something worse than what they ever imagined will befall them.”

He also warned those who will attack him to desist, if not, they will face the wrath of God.

“Let me tell you; if it is in a civilized country, by now, President Buhari would have resigned with what is happening.”

“Nigerians are crying because there’s no security in the country, the House of Representatives should impeach the president if he doesn’t want to resign.”

Mbaka warned the lawmakers that should they fail to impeach the president and begin to attack him, something worse than what they can never imagine ”will happen to the members of the Senate and House of Representatives.”

He emphasized that the nation cannot continue like this and prayed to God to change its leaders.

Mbaka also frowned at the activities of herdsmen that destroy the farmland of people without any repercussion.

He warned church leaders and Nigerians not to come after him because he supported Buhari earlier.

”A good coach cannot watch his players to be defeated when he has players sitting down on the bench. It is either Buhari resigns by himself or he will be impeached.

”This statement is too mysterious and supernatural, I know many people will begin to fight it, saying did you not pray for Buhari? Did Samuel not anoint Saul? Am I the creator of Buhari? God created him, Nigerians supported him because he did well sometime. But now, how can people be dying and the chief security officer of the country will be sitting down without making any comment? Gunmen attacking people everywhere.”

“I pray that the church leadership will understand me as a messenger of God and not begin to attack me because the danger is going to affect the church.

“When gunmen begin to strike inside the church, they will begin to kill one man of God or the other or even members of the church. Who will go to church again? The priests will lose their job, the Bishops will lose their jobs. So you better keep quiet or support what I’m saying,” Mbaka added.

The fiery priest had caused controversy last year when he prophesied that then Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, would be removed by the Supreme Court and Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress would be made governor.

Mbaka had also prophesied that Buhari would become the President and continued to support him at various times. His recent sermon is therefore seen as a departure from his usual stance.

The cleric said the government had failed to protect lives in the country, describing the situation as devastating.

“Can our security agents and leaders account for us how many children, how many Nigerians have died in one week, under one month? Students being kidnapped from the universities and there is leadership? No. Either they are involved in it or they should stop it or what is happening will stop them.

“So, Buhari and Hope and those who want to fight, remember there was a time God said I should support you people but now God has asked me to withdraw and prophesy against you,” Mbaka said.

He also lambasted Buhari for travelling to London to seek medical help nearly six years after he had the opportunity of fixing the health sector.