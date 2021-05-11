Mbaka shuts Adoration Ministry

Following the desecration of the Catholic Cathedral Church by the supporters of the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, AMEN, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, he has announced the immediate shutdown of all activities in the ministry till June 10, 2021.

Mbaka’s supporters had on Wednesday last week attacked the Bishop’s Court and diocesan cathedral, destroying valuables, property and desecrating the Holy Altar of the church.

But Mbaka in a release he personally signed, and made available to our correspondent through his Media team on Tuesday morning, said he would be embarking on private prayer retreat for penance and atonement.

Fr Mbaka had on Sunday apologised to the Catholic Church in Enugu and his Bishop for the desecration of the church.

But in the statement titled “notice to all adorers”, said the private prayer would last till June 10, 2021.

The statement partly read, “Our Spiritual Director, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka wishes to inform his beloved adorers that he has embarked on a private prayer retreat that will end on 10th June 2021.

“Consequently, no ministry activities shall be held in the ministry ground pending his return.

“He directs that members of the ministry are to observe this period of his retreat as they used to do during the usual January breaks of the ministry, by praying at their homes, being charitable and fasting according to their ability.

“Adoration! Holy Spirit is our Power.”

Meanwhile, following the violent attack on the church, Catholic Bishop of the diocese, Most Rev Callistus Onaga, has declared a seven- day fasting and prayer for the atonement and reparation of the “evil committed” against the church.