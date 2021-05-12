Mbaka shuts down Adoration Ministry

Enugu State-based Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has finally bowed to the directive of the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Rt. Rev. Callistus Onaga, as he has proceeded on a one-month prayer retreat.

The priest also announced the shutting down of the Adoration Ministry for the period of his retreat.

Mbaka had last Sunday apologised to the bishop for the alleged destruction of facilities at the Bishop’s Court during a protest by his supporters last week when his whereabouts was unknown.

The ministry had sent out a notice early yesterday morning informing members of the church that Mbaka was proceeding on a one-month private prayer retreat.

A message to that effect read: “Our Spiritual Director, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, wishes to inform his beloved adorers that he has embarked on a private prayer retreat that will end on June 10, 2021.

“Consequently, no ministry activities shall be held in the ministry ground pending his return.

“He directs that members of the ministry are to observe this period of his retreat as they used to do during the usual January breaks of the ministry, by praying at their homes, being charitable and fasting according to their ability. Adoration! Holy Spirit is our Power.”

Followers of the controversial cleric had reportedly broke into the Diocesan Cathedral Church and allegedly desecrated the Holy Altar of sacrifice, vandalised the Diocesan bishop’s residence, the Cathedral parish house and the secretariat building complex.

These took place after news made the rounds that the priest had gone missing. He, however, resurfaced hours after his followers stormed the episcopal residence demanding to know the priest’s whereabouts.

Onaga in a statement addressed to the leadership of parishes, chaplains, and religious houses in the Diocese of Enugu, described the May 5 incident as a “heinous act” against the sanctity of the Church, and called on the people of God in the diocese to repent.

“I hereby declare and call for a one-week union of prayer in reparation and atonement for this heinous act against our central place of worship and the sanctity of the Church,” he said.