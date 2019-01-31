Meggitt Training Systems to display live-fire, virtual solutions at IDEX 2019 in UAE

Meggitt Training Systems, the leading provider of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training products and services for armed forces and law enforcement, will display a broad range of solutions on two stands during the biennial International Defence Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Feb. 17-21, 2019.

“Meggitt Training Systems offers our global customer base the ideal combination of in-house military and law enforcement expertise, combined with local support across our product portfolio,” said Andrea Czop, vice president of strategy, sales and marketing for Meggitt Training Systems.

“Military forces in the Middle East and elsewhere need the most advanced virtual, live-fire and integrated solutions to prepare for emerging and evolving threats.”

On the International Golden Group stand (#04-C20), Meggitt will display the FATS® 100MIL simulation training system. Chosen as the system of record by the US Army (EST II) and US Marine Corps (ISMT), as well as the United Kingdom and Australia, the FATS 100MIL is a major expansion in weapons training capability, introducing revolutionary features such as advanced game engine 3D marksmanship, enhanced diagnostics with intelligent automatic coaching and collective training.

The system provides an impressive array of functionality for both instructor and trainee, delivering solid weapon-handling and shot-placement analytics, coaching tools that automatically highlight trainee results for reinforcement or correction, and enhanced graphic capabilities for an all-encompassing immersive training platform.

The FATS 100MIL at IDEX will be complemented by a selection of wireless BlueFire® and convertible BlueRail® weapons, including the AK-47 rifle, M4 carbine, Glock G17, Taser X26P and an 81mm mortar.

At the US pavilion (#02-B31), Meggitt will showcase its extensive portfolio of live-fire products.

These include a dual Pop-up Turner Target (TSIT), a 360° turning/pop-up target actuator capable of displaying friend and foe silhouette presentations, plus LOMAH (location of miss and hit) technology.

Also on display will be the XWT ProImage®, a compact video projector and camera system that attaches to Meggitt’s XWT target carrier and moves downrange to any distance on the track.

Wirelessly connected to a 10” lane control unit mounted to the shooting stall, the system projects interactive games, digital videos and images that a shooter can upload onto white paper or cardboard targets.

Finally, event attendees can see a model of Meggitt’s GranTrap™ granulated rubber bullet trap that utilizes soft media to stop incoming rounds and capture them predominately intact.

This minimizes impact noise and airborne lead dust, plus averts back-splatter and ricochet.