Middle East, European artists to enrich Al Obour contemporary arts exhibition

The Saudi Art Council gears up to launch Al Obour (the crossing), a multigenerational aesthetic experience, to be opened to the public on February 6th at their headquarters in Gold Moor Mall, Jeddah.

Dr. Effat Fadag, Exhibition Curator, said the three-month artistic event would attract the work of three generations of contemporary artists in the Kingdom, in an attempt to build bridges of communication and open dialogue between them.

The exhibition will feature entries from more than 25 Arab and international artists from across Europe and the Middle East. “This year’s edition will include lectures, workshops and panel discussions, as well as discovery trips to the historical area of Jeddah” Dr. Fadag explained.

She pointed out that in this year’s exhibition will seek to assimilate modern technology in creating an interactive and immersive experience inspired by the concept of “crossing”.

Explaining the title of the exhibition, Dr. Fadag said, “The main theme of the exhibition is to question the nature of crossing through its different manifestations. It answers the questions: How do we cross? Is it a physical or metaphysical crossing? What are the different socio-cultural classes from which we can pass?”.

She concluded by saying that the exhibition will expand to the historic area of Jeddah to address the concept of traditional “myths and legends” from a contemporary perspective.

“Our partnership with the Saudi Art Council provides our clients with access and insight into the compelling world of contemporary art’, said Ali Janoudi, Head WM Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa at UBS and Vice Chairman of the Board, UBS Saudi Arabia. “Art can help us imagine a future of limitless potential, and channel fresh ideas in the direction of positive, sustainable growth”.

Alessandro Maffi, Van Cleef & Arpels Managing Director Middle East and India, said, “Our participation in this year’s exhibition further highlights the Maison’s legitimacy in supporting the art and design scene of Saudi Arabia. Al ‘Obour Exhibition is a unique platform and a significant event that allows us to express the Maison’s exceptional High Jewelry know-how and share our stories with all.”

Al ‘Obour Exhibition is made possible by the support and sponsorship of Al Mansouria Foundation, UBS, Van Cleef & Arpels, Midwam, Tamer Group, BWM Mohammed Yousef Naghi Motors, Quintessentially, German Consulate in Jeddah, French Consulate in Jeddah, Al Kabli Holding, Hilton Hotel, Medd Coffee, Spark, Blank Studio.