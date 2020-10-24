Mikel eyes Premier League return

Stoke City midfielder Mikel Obi says he is happy to play competitive football again and aims to help the Potters back to the English Premier League.

Mikel, who joined the second-tier division on a free transfer in the summer, captained Stoke for the first time in their Wednesday 2-2 draw against Barnsley following injuries to Ryan Shawcross and Joe Allen.

In a video posted on the club’s website, the former Super Eagles captain is hopeful they will get better as they eye Premier League promotion this season.

“I just keep going, get ticking over and just trying to get the team to play and help the team defensively as well,” he said.

“We’re trying to find a way to make it easy for us to play out. You could see in the game (against Barnsley) that we did that a few times, we did come out really well. If we keep playing like this I think we’ll be there.

“It’s been good. Everyone has been lovely and helped me to settle in; the managers, the players, the staff. It’s been great, I’m enjoying myself to be back playing the game and the aim is to help this team get where it should be, which is the Premier League.”

Stoke City are without a win at the bet365 Stadium this season having won two away matches and drew three, losing one.

Michael O’Neill’s team currently sit in 10th position in the Championship with nine points after six matches.