Military action: We’ll hunt down, arrest, jail troublemakers in South-East – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari last night reiterated his government commitment to hunt down perpetrators of crimes and acts of violence in the South-East states.

He vowed that his administration would not relent until all the criminals killing security operatives and burning down government offices in the region were “fished out, arrest and jailed”

The president stated this during an exclusive interview with Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), on Friday evening.

He also said that those who accused him of being harsh with people of the South East, whereas kidnappers were not treated in such manner were being unfair to him.

“They should go to Sokoto, Zamfara, and Katsina and find out from the police and the military how they operate. They are not sparing anybody. The area is vast and there are a lot of forests. They are doing a lot.”

The president scored his administration high in the areas of infrastructural development and other sectors and noted that more will still be done.

On why he took so much interest in railway development, he said: You will see the number of people dying because of bad roads. That is why I decided that one of my priorities is to make sure that the roads and the lands are rehabilitated. And I tell you, which country does not want infrastructure, road, rail and power? Those who are going about in this country know that this administration has tried in terms of rehabilitating the roads, railway and power. Those who are critiquing this administration should do that objectively.”

On why he came out so early to declare that he wouldn’t spend a day longer after the termination of his administration, President Buhari said: “I hate fraud in any form. If I hadn’t made this statement and made it absolutely clear that I have sworn to uphold the constitution and the constitution says you can’t do more than two terms. The first term, I went to all the local governments in this country.

“The second term, I went to every state in 2019 and I made a remarkable observation. The amount of people that came to see me in every state across the country were more than anybody could buy or force. I am happy that Nigerians made an attempt to understand me. I am bound by my oath of office that I will serve this county honestly and diligently.” – The Sun.