Military airlifts medical supplies, COVID-19 detection kits from China

The Nigerian Air Force on Tuesday airlifted from Lagos to Abuja a consignment of medical donation to Nigeria by China’s Jack Ma Foundation to fight the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The donations were on Tuesday brought into the cargo area of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, by an Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane in 107 boxes.

They were surgical masks, medical disposable protective clothing, face shields and detection kits, weighing about 3,000 pounds.

In a statement, the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the supplies were airlifted from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and handed to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Alhaji Abdulazeez Abdullahi, in Abuja.

Daramola said, “The NAF on Tuesday airlifted medical materials donated by the Jack Ma Foundation for tackling coronavirus in Nigeria from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in fulfilment of its roles of providing military aid to civil authorities.

“The donated medical materials, which consist of 107 boxes of medical supplies and equipment, were airlifted in a single mission using the NAF C-130 Hercules aircraft, NAF 913, and handed over by the NAF aircrew to a delegation from the Federal Ministry of Health.

“The delegation was led by the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Abdulazeez Abdullahi.”

Abdullahi told reporters that the donated items would go a long way in supporting the Federal Government’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.