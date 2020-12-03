Minimum wage: Protests ground Plateau LGAs

Activities at the 17 Local Government Areas of Plateau State were on Wednesday paralysed following protests by the Council workers.

In Jos South Local Government Area,the aggrieved workers blocked the Jos-Abuja high-way causing heavy gridlock around Bukuru metropolis.

In Quaan Pan LGA, the workers carried placards, chanting anti-government songs.

The Chairman of the Plateau State Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, James Diwa, told The PUNCH in Jos on Wednesday that the workers were not happy because the Governor has not implemented the N30,000 minimum wage for LG workers.

The chairman said, “The problem has to do with the implementation of the new minimum wage in the state.

“When government started to pay the state workers with the new minimum wage, we advised them to also extend same to the Council workers but it is clear that our advice was not taken.”

One of the workers said they would not stop the protests until government heeded to their demands.