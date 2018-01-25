Minister distributes Buhari’s re-election campaign fez caps at FEC meeting

Barely 24 hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019, the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting was flooded with the campaign fez cap with the inscription, “Continuity ’19: Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo”.

The South West Campaign Coordinator and Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, who reportedly was behind the production of the caps handed them over in a ‘Ghana-must-go” bag to the officers of the Cabinet Office at the Council Chamber to distribute to the ministers in attendance.

Shittu, who is aspiring to contest the governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, wore his own cap, while he waited for other cabinet members to don theirs.

However, sources at the meeting said the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, disallowed the planned distribution of the caps.

Shittu had Saturday inaugurated the South southwest zonal office of Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation in Ibadan, Oyo State.