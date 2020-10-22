Mob attacks warehouse, loots COVID-19 palliatives in Lagos

Hoodlums on Thursday attacked a warehouse where COVID-19 palliatives are kept at Mazamaza community in Amuwo Odofin Local Government, Lagos State.

After the hoodlums gained entrance into the warehouse, they looted some COVID-19 palliatives, a resident in the area said.

The warehouse is located on Benster Crescent, popularly called Monkey Village.

The looting started as early as 08 am, an eyewitness confirmed.

It was gathered that the hoodlums also set a bonfire at a junction not far from the warehouse.

It was learnt that the hoodlums later asked residents in the area to move into the warehouse and pick some palliatives.

One of the residents, Sherif Olaiya, said, “We heard sounds of gunshots. The hoodlums have attacked a place where COVID-19 palliatives are stored. They are asking residents to come and be picking the palliatives.”

When asked how he knew that the items are COVID-19 palliatives, he said, “They are branded.”